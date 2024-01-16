After another early playoff exit, Dolphins GM says he wants Tua Tagovailoa in Miami ‘long-term’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Dolphins have put together four straight winning seasons, but have no playoff victories to show for it. Miami has gone 23 years since its last postseason win, which is now the longest drought in the NFL after Detroit beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. General manager Chris Grier says the franchise has taken steps but his overall assessment of his rebuilding efforts is “a little mixed.” Grier indicated he hopes to sign quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term extension. Tagovailoa started every game this season and led the NFL in passing yards.

