After a grueling Tour de France, top riders are racing to recover for Paris Olympics time trial

The conclusion to the Tour de France last Sunday in Nice has sent some riders into the road race at the Paris Olympics in the best possible shape. For others, the race is on to recover from three grueling weeks in time for Saturday’s time trial. One rider who might still have wobbly legs is Remco Evenepoel. The 24-year-old from Belgium won the first of the Tour’s two time trials and went on to finish third in the overall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.