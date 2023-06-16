After a collision, the U.S. boat retires from final leg of Ocean Race, asks for a ruling

The leading boat in The Ocean Race has dropped out of the last leg of the around-the-world sailing competition and asked the sport’s overseers for compensation in the standings to make up for the collision that punctured its carbon fiber hull. 11th Hour Racing was T-boned by Guyot environnement — Team Europe just 17 minutes after leaving The Hague, the Netherlands, for the seventh and final leg. Guyot skipper Benjamin Dutreux has admitted the collision was his fault. Newport, Rhode Island-based 11th Hour has filed a Request for Redress to the World Sailing International Jury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.