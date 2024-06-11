After 8 modest years in Thousand Oaks, the Los Angeles Rams leave their ‘temporary’ training home

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are moving out of Thousand Oaks and into Woodland Hills. They’re still going to be training in temporary buildings, though. The Rams have spent the past eight years training in modest facilities on the campus of Cal Lutheran University. They’re moving this summer to a site where their permanent training complex will be built eventually. Coach Sean McVay has never complained about the modest circumstances in which he’s spent the past seven years building a consistent winner. The only thing he doesn’t like about Thousand Oaks is the wind that has affected practices over the years.

