After 5 hours and a goalie makes 98 saves, Hobart advances to Division III men’s hockey Final Four

GENEVA, N.Y. (AP) — Hobart and Curry started their NCAA Division III men’s hockey quarterfinal on Saturday night. It ended on Sunday morning.

Bauer Morrissey’s goal at 15:17 of the fourth overtime — a few minutes after midnight — gave defending national champion Hobart a 4-3 victory and a trip back to the NCAA semifinals.

Curry goalie Shane Soderwall tied the Division III men’s record with 98 saves. He had stopped 61 in a row before Morrissey ended a game that lasted a little over five hours.

“I kind of just blacked out,” Morrissey said after Hobart’s 102nd and final shot of the game.

Soderwall matched the Division III single-game saves mark set by Justin Lochner for Augsburg against Gustavus Adolphus in what was a four-overtime Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoff semifinal on Feb. 27, 2010. Augsburg lost that game 6-5.

Soderwall’s 98 saves tied the second-most ever in NCAA hockey history; Sirena Enright stopped 101 for Chatham in a Division III women’s game against Plattsburgh on Oct. 22, 2005. Plattsburgh won 10-1.

Hobart will play Utica in Thursday’s national semifinals.

