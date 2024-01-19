After 4 decades a Pac-12 only football award handed out for possibly the last time

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE - Southern California coach Pete Carroll chats with defensive coordinator Nick Holt, right, during a photo session with Morris Trophy winners, center Ryan Kalil, left, and nose tackle Sedrick Ellis, both of USC, at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle, Jan. 18, 2007. The Morris Trophy was never a name-brand award handed out following the college football season, in part because it honored offensive and defensive linemen, players who sometimes don't get the recognition they deserve. But it was special on the West Coast and special to the Pac-10 or Pac-12. Every year since 1980 it's been awarded, and perhaps most notably was voted on by the players themselves. Coaches and media had no influence in the final decision. (AP Photo/Joe Nicholson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Nicholson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Inside the ballroom of a swanky downtown Seattle athletic club another small piece to the legacy of Pac-12 football ended. The Morris Trophy was never a name-brand award handed out following the college football season in part because it honored players who rarely get attention and was uniquely tied to the West Coast. The award recognized the best offensive and defensive linemen in either the Pac-10 or once it expanded the Pac-12. It was awarded every year since 1980 and, perhaps most notably, was voted on by the players themselves. But with the collapse of the Pac-12 this is the last time for players being honored in this format. The honorees in likely the final year were Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu.

