After 4 decades a Pac-12 only football award handed out for possibly the last time

SEATTLE (AP) — Inside the ballroom of a swanky downtown Seattle athletic club another small piece to the legacy of Pac-12 football ended. The Morris Trophy was never a name-brand award handed out following the college football season in part because it honored players who rarely get attention and was uniquely tied to the West Coast. The award recognized the best offensive and defensive linemen in either the Pac-10 or once it expanded the Pac-12. It was awarded every year since 1980 and, perhaps most notably, was voted on by the players themselves. But with the collapse of the Pac-12 this is the last time for players being honored in this format. The honorees in likely the final year were Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu.

