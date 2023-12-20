After 26 attempts, Fofana finally scores his 1st Bundesliga goal for Union Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin forward David Datro Fofana has finally scored his first Bundesliga goal to seal his team’s 2-0 win over relegation rival Cologne. Fofana sank to knees after scoring with his 26th attempt at goal this season and covered his head as teammates jumped in to congratulate him under beer showers thrown by the Union fans behind. Benedict Hollerbach had opened the scoring in the 56th. But Union also had goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow to thank for keeping the match scoreless as the visitors created better chances before that. Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen hosts Bochum and Bayern Munich plays at Wolfsburg later in their last games before the winter break.

