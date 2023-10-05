After 248 days atop the Premier League last season, Arsenal aims for statement win against Man City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal spent 248 days at the top of the Premier League last season and still ended up empty-handed. By Sunday night it could return to the summit of England’s top division and deliver a big statement in the process. Arsenal hosts champion Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in a meeting between last season’s top two that will be seen as an early gauge of the Londoners’ title credentials. Arsenal last won the trophy in 2004 and looked set to end its wait to lift it again last term when repeatedly confounding pre-season expectations to lead the way from the start until the closing stages of the campaign. Eventually it folded under the pressure from City to earn the distinction of spending the longest period at the top without being crowned champions.

