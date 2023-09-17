After 18 years Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas

MADRID (AP) — After a gap of 18 years veteran defender Sergio Ramos has played again for the club where he started his career as Sevilla defeated Las Palmas 1-0 in the Spanish league for its first win of the season. The 37-year-old Ramos began his career at Sevilla before joining rival Real Madrid. Some Sevilla fans were not happy with his recent signing but most showed their support on Sunday. Dodi Lukebakio scored a 71st-minute winner for Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The victory moved the club out of the relegation zone after three consecutive league losses to start the season. It was the third loss in five matches for promoted Las Palmas.

