Afridi and Fakhar star in Lahore’s big win over Peshawar

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets and Lahore Qalandars’ top-order scored heavily as the defending champions beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs in cricket’s Pakistan Super League. Tayyab Tahir earlier made an impressive debut in the PSL with a half century that lifted Karachi Kings to a 66-run victory over first-place Multan Sultans which was playing its first away match this season after winning four home games.

