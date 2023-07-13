Africa’s World Cup qualifying draw launches new format and at least 9 teams towards 2026 event

Nigeria and South Africa have been drawn in the same World Cup qualifying group in a re-shaped African competition that will lead to at least nine teams at the 2026 showpiece in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The enlarged 48-team World Cup means Africa’s places are up from five to nine. A 10th African team could make it through an inter-continental playoff. The winners of the nine groups are guaranteed a place at the World Cup. The four best second-place teams enter African playoffs and the one that comes through those makes it to an inter-continental mini-tournament.

