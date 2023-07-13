Africa’s World Cup qualifying draw launches new format and at least 9 teams towards 2026 event

By GERALD IMRAY The Associated Press
FILE - Morocco's players celebrate their victory over Spain during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 6, 2022. Nigeria and South Africa were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying group on Thursday July 13, 2023 in a re-shaped African competition that will lead to at least nine teams at the 2026 showpiece in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

Nigeria and South Africa have been drawn in the same World Cup qualifying group in a re-shaped African competition that will lead to at least nine teams at the 2026 showpiece in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The enlarged 48-team World Cup means Africa’s places are up from five to nine. A 10th African team could make it through an inter-continental playoff. The winners of the nine groups are guaranteed a place at the World Cup. The four best second-place teams enter African playoffs and the one that comes through those makes it to an inter-continental mini-tournament.

