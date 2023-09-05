African soccer body terminates $415M rights deal with Qatari broadcaster beIN. Legal dispute likely

GENEVA (AP) — African soccer’s governing body has terminated its biggest broadcast rights deal and provoked a likely legal fight with Qatar-based beIN Media Group. It’s the second time in four years the Confederation of African Football has split with its main broadcast partner. The split in a $415 million contract through 2028 with beIN leaves CAF without a key broadcast deal four months before its marquee men’s Africa Cup of Nations. BeIN became CAF’s anchor broadcast partner after terminating in 2019 a 12-year, $1 billion agreement with French media group Lagardere Sports. That cost CAF $50 million to settle.

