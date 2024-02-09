Africa Cup third-place playoff match is unnecessary for proud South Africa coach Hugo Broos

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — South Africa coach Hugo Broos feels there’s little point in having the third-place playoff match between two sides disappointed not to be in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Broos says “this game should not be played” and adds that being No. 1 is “the most important thing in a tournament like this.” South Africa plays Congo on Saturday before Nigeria takes on host nation Ivory Coast in Sunday’s final. Broos says “No. 1 is important, No. 1 they will always remember.” The 71-year-old Belgian coach led Cameroon to the title in 2017 and might have repeated the feat at this edition if Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali hadn’t made two penalty saves in the semifinal shootout.

