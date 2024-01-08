Africa Cup preview: Crowded field of contenders jostling to dethrone Sadio Mané’s Senegal

There is an unusually large number of title contenders looking to dethrone Sadio Mané’s Senegal when the latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations starts Saturday. Morocco is looking to build on its unprecedented World Cup success after becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals. Seven-time champion Egypt will hope Mohammed Salah can help the team go one better after losing the 2021 final on penalties. Nigeria has African player of the year Victor Osimhen, Ghana is led by Mohammed Kudus and Ivory Coast can count on strong home support. Mane says “this competition will be one of the strongest since I started playing in it because all the big countries are here.”

