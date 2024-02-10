Afif’s hat trick of penalties secures Qatar back-to-back Asian Cup titles after beating Jordan 3-1

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Akram Afif scored a hat trick of penalties to secure back-to-back Asian Cup titles for Qatar in a 3-1 win against Jordan. The forward struck once in the first half of the final and then twice after the break at Lusail Stadium to finish as the tournament’s leading scorer with eight goals. Yazan Al Naimat had leveled the game in the second half but Qatar was awarded two penalties on video review and Afif showed no nerves to convert on both occasions.

