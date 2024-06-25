Afghans celebrate their men’s cricket team reaching first Twenty20 World Cup semifinals

By The Associated Press
Afghan cricket fans celebrate their team's victory during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan, Tuesday, June. 25, 2024. Afghanistan edged Bangladesh to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals for the first time and followed India into the last four following a combination of results that eliminated 2021 champion Australia on Monday. (AP Photo/Saifullah Zahir)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Saifullah Zahir]

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Thousands of jubilant Afghans are celebrating their country’s most iconic sporting moment after their men’s national cricket team reached the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals for the first time. Videos on social media show huge gatherings in different Afghan provinces after watching Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by a nervy eight runs in St. Lucia in the Caribbean. In the semifinals, Afghanistan will take on unbeaten South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday night, Thursday morning for Afghans.

