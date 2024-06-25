Afghans celebrate their men’s cricket team reaching first Twenty20 World Cup semifinals

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Thousands of jubilant Afghans are celebrating their country’s most iconic sporting moment after their men’s national cricket team reached the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals for the first time. Videos on social media show huge gatherings in different Afghan provinces after watching Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by a nervy eight runs in St. Lucia in the Caribbean. In the semifinals, Afghanistan will take on unbeaten South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday night, Thursday morning for Afghans.

