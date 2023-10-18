Afghanistan wins toss and opts to field against New Zealand in Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won his second toss in four games and has opted to bowl first against New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup in Chennai. New Zealand and India are the only unbeaten sides in the tournament. The Black Caps are second behind India in the standings. Both teams have six points from three games with India leading on net run-rate. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is again unavailable, this time owing to a thumb injury sustained during the match with Bangladesh. Afghanistan is unchanged as it comes off a shock victory over England.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.