Afghanistan wins toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd T20 against Sri Lanka

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan looks to win the match and remain in the three-match series after losing the first game by four runs in the last over. Sri Lanka fielded the same team that won the first match while Afghanistan left out Qais Ahmad and called up opening batter Hazratullah Zazai.

