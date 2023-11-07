Afghanistan wins toss and bats against Australia in Cricket World Cup match

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in its Cricket World Cup match. Both sides are in contention for the two remaining semifinal spots, with host’s India and South Africa already assured their place in the knockout stages. For Australia, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are back in the playing eleven. Steve Smith is sitting out this game owing to a serious bout of vertigo. Allrounder Marcus Stoinis retains his spot from the previous game, with Cameron Green missing out. Afghanistan has made one change with pacer Naveen ul Haq coming in as a like-for-like replacement for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

