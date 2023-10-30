Afghanistan wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat at Cricket World Cup

PUNE, India (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat first in a Cricket World Cup game between two teams level on competition points. Both teams have registered surprising wins in this tournament _ each beating defending champion England _ and started the match on four points and still contention for the playoffs. Sri Lanka was fifth in the standings because of a better run rate than seventh-place Afghanistan.

