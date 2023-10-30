Afghanistan wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat at Cricket World Cup

By The Associated Press
Afghanistan's captain Hashimatullah Shahidi celebrates their win against Pakistan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chennai, India, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eranga Jayawardena]

PUNE, India (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat first in a Cricket World Cup game between two teams level on competition points. Both teams have registered surprising wins in this tournament _ each beating defending champion England _ and started the match on four points and still contention for the playoffs. Sri Lanka was fifth in the standings because of a better run rate than seventh-place Afghanistan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.