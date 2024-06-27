Afghanistan wins the toss and bats first against South Africa in cricket’s T20 World Cup semifinals

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the first of the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals. Both teams are aiming to reach a cricket World Cup final for the first time with a win in Trinidad on Wednesday. Afghanistan is playing in the last four for the first time. South Africa has been a top contender for decades in cricket’s limited-overs formats but has a record of just one win in 10 previous knockout games at the global tournaments. Defending champion England and India are scheduled to meet in the second of the semifinals on Thursday.

