Afghanistan wins the toss and bats first against India at the Cricket World Cup

NEW DELHI (AP) — Afghanistan has won the toss and opted to bat against an India lineup high on confidence after opening its Cricket World Cup campaign with a victory over five-time champion Australia. The tournament hosts beat Australia by six wickets in a low-scoring thriller at Chennai. Afghanistan lost its opening game to Bangladesh by six wickets in Dharamsala. Shubman Gill is sidelined again for India because of a virus, allowing left-handed Ishan Kishan continue to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma. India has made one change to its lineup with bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur replacing off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

