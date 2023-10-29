Afghanistan on a high after upsetting England and Pakistan at Cricket World Cup

The Afghanistan team arrived in India with an aim to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semifinals. And after the half-way stage of the tournament they have already put the defending champion England and 1992 winner Pakistan on the verge of elimination. Afghanistan shocked England by 69 runs before another authoritative eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Chennai rose the confidence of an Afghanistan team that probably has the best spin attack at the World Cup. Afghanistan will fancy their chances against Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in the upcoming games before they face high-flying South Africa and rejuvenated Australia in the last two matches.

