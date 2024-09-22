Afghanistan eyes clean sweep, bats first against South Africa in 3rd ODI

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final one-day international against South Africa as it eyes a historic 3-0 clean sweep against the Proteas. Afghanistan leads the series 2-0 after recording emphatic six-wicket and 177-run victories in the first two games with South Africa getting bowled out for 106 and 134.

