Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka for third win at Cricket World Cup

PUNE, India (AP) — Afghanistan has knocked over a third former champion by sweeping past Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Cricket World Cup in Pune. The third win keeps Afghanistan in contention for its first semifinal. It has risen from seventh place to fifth. Sri Lanka slips to sixth. Fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi took 4-34 as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 241. Afghanistan chased the target down thanks to a closing unbeaten partnership of 111 from 104 balls by allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. Rahmat Shah added a third half-century as they finished on 242-3 in the 46th over.

