Afghan women cricketers ask for international support for a refugee team

SYDNEY (AP) — A group of Afghan women’s cricketers has again approached the sport’s international governing body asking for backing to reform as a refugee team based in Australia. The women sent a letter to the International Cricket Council in the wake of the Afghanistan men’s historic run to the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean last week. More than two dozen women who’d been in the Afghanistan Cricket Board system sought refuge in Australia in 2021 after the Taliban took over and enforced bans on women’s sports. The women first approached the ICC in 2023 but didn’t get the outcome they needed.

