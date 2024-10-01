Affolter, a key in Iowa’s run to national title game, is out until early November after knee surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sydney Affolter, who played a key role in Iowa’s run to a second straight national championship game last season, underwent knee surgery and will be out until early November, coach Jan Jensen said Tuesday.

Affolter started the final nine games in place of the injured Molly Davis. She had a combined 20 points and 11 rebounds in Final Four games against UConn and South Carolina and averaged 8.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the season.

“This is an unfortunate setback for Sydney, but she will work hard during her rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,” Jensen said. “She has the support of her teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Sydney back when she is given clearance from our medical staff.”

Affolter was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team and the Albany 2 All-Regional Team. She scored at least 10 points in seven of the last nine games and had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds against Nebraska.

