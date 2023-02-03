AFC takes early lead over NFC in newly designed Pro Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The AFC took a 9-3 lead over the NFC after the first day of skills competitions at the Pro Bowl. The AFC also won the lightning round, a series of competitions that included a water balloon toss, as well as the long drive contest. The NFC got on the scoreboard at the end of the day by winning the dodgeball tournament. Four skills events take place Sunday. Then three flag football games will be played, the first two each worth six points. Then the points will be combined with those accumulated from the skills events for the score entering the third and final flag football game.

