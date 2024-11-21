AFC standouts meet when Herbert, Chargers host Jackson’s Ravens on Monday night

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in a showdown of two of the AFC’s top teams. The Chargers are back in prime time after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 for their fourth straight win. The Ravens lost 18-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their second straight road defeat. Former Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins has been excellent since joining the Chargers, rushing 726 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.