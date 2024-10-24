AFC South-leading Texans look to bounce back against second-place Colts, winners of 2 straight

The AFC South-leading Houston Texans look to bounce back against the second-place Indianapolis Colts, winners of two straight, when they meet for the second time this season Sunday. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud will attempt to get back on track after throwing for a career-low 86 yards without a TD pass in last week’s loss to Green Bay. The Texans should rely heavily on Joe Mixon after he ran for a season-high 159 yards in Houston’s Week 1 win.

