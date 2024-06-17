AFC North to be featured on in-season ‘Hard Knocks,’ close look at Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The AFC North is ready for its closeup. The division best known for heated rivalries and star quarterbacks will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series this upcoming season. It’s the first time the Emmy Award-winning series has chronicled an entire division. Last season, the AFC North’s four teams — the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — all finished with winning records. “Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” will debut on Dec. 3 and run through the rest of the regular season and playoffs. The popular series will feature the Chicago Bears’ training camp this summer.

