AFC East-leading Bills stand to come out of their bye week healthier with LB Milano set to return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills enter their bye week coming off an impressive win over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. And the Bills could be much healthier when they return and prepare to host San Francisco in a prime-time outing on Dec. 1. Starting linebacker Matt Milano could soon get the green light to resume playing after missing 13-plus months. The eighth-year player has been out since breaking his right leg in Week 5 of last season. He then tore his left biceps in training camp in August. Other injured players such as receiver Keon Coleman, defensive linemen Dawuane Smoot and DeWayne Carter also are approaching their return.

