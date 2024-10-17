AFC East-leading Bills return home following 3 road games to host the Titans

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills finally return home after going 1-2 on the road in past three weeks to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Following two straight road losses, Buffalo rebounded with a 23-20 win at the New York Jets on Monday night. The Bills are 4-2 and their sluggish offense got an upgrade with receiver Amari Cooper acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The Titans are 1-4 and have been held to fewer than 20 points in each of their four losses.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.