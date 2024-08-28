AFC East could be wide open with Jets, Dolphins and Patriots looking to end Bills’ 4-year reign

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have reigned over the AFC East for four straight years. Their drive for five could prove to be the toughest task of all. A ton of turnover on the roster has provided plenty of questions and doubts. Especially with Aaron Rodgers back with the New York Jets and feeling fantastic at 40. And Tua Tagovailoa getting his big payday to be the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback of the present and future. There’s also a new man in charge of the Patriots, with Jerod Mayo taking over for Bill Belichick in New England.

