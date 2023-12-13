AFC boasts a record number of winning teams and NFC filled with losing teams

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Baltimore Ravens punt returner Tylan Wallace (16) starts to celebrates as he returns a punt for a game-winning touchdown as Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) looks on during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 37-31. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

In a season when much of the NFL is clustered around break even, the AFC can boast a record number of winning teams headed into Week 15 while NFC has the most teams ever on the losing side. Led by four playoff contenders in the ultra-tough AFC North, the AFC has a record 11 teams with a winning a record through 14 weeks. The NFC is on the other side of the equation thanks in part to the the lackluster South division. In all, a record 11 teams in the NFC have losing records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.