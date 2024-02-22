Aerin Frankel allows one goal, Boston beats Ottawa 3-1

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Aerin Frankel shut out Ottawa over the final two periods as Boston earned a 3-1 win at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell — its first home-ice victory in five games. It was the second-straight game between the teams in three days at the Tsongas Center. Ottawa scored a 4-2 win over Boston Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.