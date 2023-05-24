AEK beats PAOK in Greek Cup final after police ban traveling fans

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police issued a ban on traveling fans ahead of the Greek Cup final because of fears of violence, despite an order for the match to be played without supporters in the stadium. League champion AEK Athens beat PAOK 2-0 in the central city of Volos. No violence was immediately reported. Authorities took several months to find a venue. Regional police chief Giorgis Dizes thanked the two clubs for publicly requesting that fans respect the ban. Dizes said, “We are carrying out continuous inspections in the stadium area, in the city and outside the city. We hope fans respect the guidance.”

