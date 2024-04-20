Adzija, Kosta guide Boston to 2-1 victory over New York

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lexie Adzija and Nicole Kosta both had a goal and an assist to propel Boston to a 2-1 victory over New York in Professional Women’s Hockey League action. Adzija used an assist from Kosta to score her sixth goal of the season for Boston (6-4-2-9). Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead 6:13 into the second period on Kosta’s first goal of the season. Adzija notched her fifth assist of the campaign and Megan Keller picked up her 10th on the score. New York (3-4-3-10) pulled even with 3:11 remaining in the period on Jessie Eldridge’s seventh goal this season.

