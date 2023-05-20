Advantage Dortmund as Bayern loses; Hertha relegated from Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich squandered its Bundesliga lead as Leipzig came from behind to win 3-1. It gives Borussia Dortmund the chance to move to the top going into the final weekend. Bayern just needed to win its last two games to be sure of claiming its record-extending 11th consecutive title. But Leipzig’s shock win in Munich handed Dortmund the initiative. Dortmund faces Augsburg away on Sunday and if it also wins its final game at home to Mainz next weekend, that would end Bayern’s 10-year reign as German champion. Hertha Berlin has been relegated after conceding in the fourth minute of injury time to draw with Bochum 1-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.