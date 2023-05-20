Advantage Dortmund as Bayern loses; Hertha relegated from Bundesliga
By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Bochum's Christopher Antwi-Adjei, left, and Hertha's Jonjoe Kenny battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC and VfL Bochum at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Saturday May 20, 2023. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Soeren Stache]
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich squandered its Bundesliga lead as Leipzig came from behind to win 3-1. It gives Borussia Dortmund the chance to move to the top going into the final weekend. Bayern just needed to win its last two games to be sure of claiming its record-extending 11th consecutive title. But Leipzig’s shock win in Munich handed Dortmund the initiative. Dortmund faces Augsburg away on Sunday and if it also wins its final game at home to Mainz next weekend, that would end Bayern’s 10-year reign as German champion. Hertha Berlin has been relegated after conceding in the fourth minute of injury time to draw with Bochum 1-1.
Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, celebrates with Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader
RB Leipzig players celebrate after Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)