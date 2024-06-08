Ads on football fields will create new revenue for schools preparing to give more money to athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA will allow advertisements on football fields for regular-season games in all three divisions beginning this season. The move creates a new revenue stream for schools facing mounting costs in the changing college sports landscape. Advertisements will be allowed on three spots on the field. There can be a single ad centered on the 50-yard line in addition to no more than two smaller flanking ads elsewhere. The ads could be placed on the field on a game-by-game basis or for the whole season. The NCAA says the change brings regular-season games in line with bowls and neutral-site games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.