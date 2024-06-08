Ads on football fields will create new revenue for schools preparing to give more money to athletes

By The Associated Press
FILE - The Rose Bowl Game logo is displayed on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The NCAA will allow commercial sponsor advertisements on football fields for regular-season games in all three divisions beginning this season, creating a new revenue stream for schools facing mounting costs in the changing college sports landscape. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday, June 6, 2024, approved the recommendation from the Football Rules Committee. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Roger Steinman]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA will allow advertisements on football fields for regular-season games in all three divisions beginning this season. The move creates a new revenue stream for schools facing mounting costs in the changing college sports landscape. Advertisements will be allowed on three spots on the field. There can be a single ad centered on the 50-yard line in addition to no more than two smaller flanking ads elsewhere. The ads could be placed on the field on a game-by-game basis or for the whole season. The NCAA says the change brings regular-season games in line with bowls and neutral-site games.

