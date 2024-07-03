Adrien Rabiot and Memphis Depay lead the free agents making waves at Euro 2024

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands, left, duels for the ball with Adrien Rabiot of France during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ariel Schalit]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The players on teams like Germany, England, France and Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals mostly come from Europe’s biggest clubs. But some don’t have a club at all. France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay lead a small group of Euro 2024 stars who are free agents following the June 30 deadline for contracts to expire. Each game is a chance to impress new clubs and potentially earn a bigger new contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.