Adrien Rabiot and Memphis Depay lead the free agents making waves at Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The players on teams like Germany, England, France and Spain in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals mostly come from Europe’s biggest clubs. But some don’t have a club at all. France midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay lead a small group of Euro 2024 stars who are free agents following the June 30 deadline for contracts to expire. Each game is a chance to impress new clubs and potentially earn a bigger new contract.

