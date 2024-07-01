Adriana’s two goals keep Pride undefeated in NWSL play

Adriana scored two goals in the first half and the undefeated Orlando Pride downed Angel City 3-0 in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Pride are now level on points with the Kansas City Current at the top of the National Women’s Soccer League. The two unbeaten teams will face off next weekend. The Seattle Reign scored on the final play of the match to earn a 1-1 draw with Gotham at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Rose Lavelle put Gotham on the scoreboard in the 47th minute.

