Adriana scores and Orlando Pride down Angel City 1-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adriana scored in the first half and the Orlando Pride held on for a 1-0 victory over Angel City on Monday night in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Pride earned their ninth win of the season with the victory, the most for the club since the 2017 season. Both teams were still alive for the playoffs but sitting below the cutoff line in the standings with two regular season games remaining. With Orlando’s victory, the Kansas City Current were eliminated from playoff contention.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.