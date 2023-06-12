Adriana scores 2 goals, Pride beat Thorns 3-1 in NWSL

Adriana scored two goals and the host Orlando Pride beat the Portland Thorns 3-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League. Sophia Smith scored for the Thorns in the 20th minute, her sixth goal in her 50th NWSL appearance. Adriana equalized for Orlando six minutes later, sneaking a free kick from just outside the box into the upper left corner. Adriana scored again at the start of the second half. Elsewhere in the NWSL, María Sánchez and Lynn Williams traded goals in a 1-1 draw between the Houston Dash and visiting Gotham FC.

