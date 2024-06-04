Adrian Beltré and Michael Young to manage in All-Star Futures Game on July 13

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Texas Rangers teammates Adrian Beltré and Michael Young will be managers for the All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Beltré will lead the AL team and Young the NL team. Scheduled for induction into the Hall of Fame next month, the 45-year-old Beltré is a four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman. He hit .286 with 477 homers and 1,707 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle, Boston and Texas. Young batted .300 with 185 homers and 1,030 RBIs for Texas, Philadelphia and the Dodgers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.