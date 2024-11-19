Adou Thiero scores 23 points as No. 20 Arkansas beats Pacific 91-72

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero scored 23 points, and No. 20 Arkansas pulled away from Pacific for a 91-72 victory. Thiero was 8 for 10 from the field as Arkansas shot 60% as a team. Boogie Fland scored 20 points, and Zvonimir Ivisic finished with 15. DJ Wagner had 14 points and five assists. Pacific lingered until the final 12 minutes, pulling within two at one juncture. But the Tigers went more than eight minutes without a field goal and Arkansas kept building its lead.

