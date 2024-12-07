Adou Thiero leads second-half charge as Arkansas rallies to beat UTSA 75-60

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds and Arkansas rallied for a 75-60 victory over UTSA. Thiero matched his career high for the Razorbacks by making 8 of 10 shots from the floor and 10 of his 13 free throws. His only other double-double came last season against then-No. 1 Kansas when he grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and scored 16 in an 89-84 loss in the second game of the season. Johnell Davis made three of Arkansas’ five 3-pointers and scored 13. Primo Spears and Marc Millender both hit three 3-pointers, scoring 19 and 18 respectively, for the Roadrunners (3-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.