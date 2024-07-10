Adolis García to represent host Rangers in Home Run Derby, Teoscar Hernández completes 8-man field

NEW YORK (AP) — Adolis García will represent the host Texas Rangers in Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández completed the eight-man field. García was knocked out by Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena last year in the first round at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna, Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. previously committed to the competition.

