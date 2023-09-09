Adolis García put on injured list by Rangers, who give Evan Carter big league debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before a series opener against Oakland. Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat. García was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston. García leads the AL with 100 RBIs and has a team-high 34 home runs.

