Adolis García put on injured list by Rangers, who give Evan Carter big league debut

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia, right, is escorted off the field by head athletic trainer Matt Lucero, center, and associate manager Will Venable, left, after an injury in the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before a series opener against Oakland. Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat. García was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston. García leads the AL with 100 RBIs and has a team-high 34 home runs.

