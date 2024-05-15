Adley Rutschman and the Orioles have beaten the odds by avoiding sweeps in the regular season

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, right, watches his walk-off two-run home run in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The home run was reviewed and upheld. The Orioles won 3-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman has still never been swept in the regular season as a big leaguer. The Baltimore catcher took matters into his own hands, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. The Orioles have now gone 105 consecutive regular-season series of at least two decisions without being swept. Of the 105 series, 76 have been three games, 19 have been four, nine have been two, and there was one five-gamer. Baltimore’s overall record during the span is 197-132.

