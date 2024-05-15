Adley Rutschman and the Orioles have beaten the odds by avoiding sweeps in the regular season

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman has still never been swept in the regular season as a big leaguer. The Baltimore catcher took matters into his own hands, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2. The Orioles have now gone 105 consecutive regular-season series of at least two decisions without being swept. Of the 105 series, 76 have been three games, 19 have been four, nine have been two, and there was one five-gamer. Baltimore’s overall record during the span is 197-132.

